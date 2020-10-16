Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to install security cameras in major parks of the city to provide better surveillance and secure environment to citizens.

Sources inside the meeting informed that in the first phase the cameras would be installed in major parks of the city including F-9, Lake View, Rose and Jasmine Garden and Ankara Park. These cameras would also be installed on selected locations while keeping privacy of the citizen in view.

The city managers have decided to install security cameras in parks in Islamabad on Thursday to provide a safe and secure environment to the people visiting the parks.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at CDA headquarters that was chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed. Senior officials of CDA and ICT administration and ICT Police were present in the meeting. The parks directorate CDA has been directed to work in liaison with ICT police to install security cameras.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided to discourage littering by penalising motorists on roads by using safe city projects. It has been decided that the Islamabad police will provide imagery of motorists littering on roads and CDA would impose penalties through its own formations.

It has been decided in the meeting that a control room will be established for this purpose while the relevant formations of CDA have been directed to work in liaison with safe city projects to evolve a workable mechanism for this purpose.