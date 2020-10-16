Share:

ISLAMABAD - China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore. The total imports from China during July-August 2020-21 were recorded at $1884.801 million against the $1592.096 million during July-August 2019-21, showing an increase of 18.38 per cent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $1089.203 million against the imports of $1268.907 million last year, showing negative growth of 14.16 per cent. Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $365.687 million against the imports of $403.247 million last year, showing the decline of 9.31 per cent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani imports from United State of America (USA) stood at $311.377 million against $227.769 million during last year, showing growth of 36.70 per cent while the imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at $215.007 million against $314.156 million last year, showing decrease of 31.56 per cent, the data revealed. The imports from Switzerland were recorded at $200.802 million against $81.815 million where as the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $166.344 million against $160.942 million last year. During July-August, the imports from Indonesia were recorded at $164.010 million against $172.347 million whereas the imports from South Korea at $154.985 million against $114.179 million. Pakistan’s imports from Germany were recorded at $141.185 million against $161.583 million where as the imports from Japan stood at $126.390 million against $249.342 million. Similarly, the imports from Kuwait during the period under review were recorded at $111.797 million against $166.854 million while the imports from UK stood at $109.783 million against $131.627 million.