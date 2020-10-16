Share:

Lahore - A day ahead of the PDM’s planned rally at Gujranwala, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday warned the opposition parties against any violation of the laws, saying that action will be taken against those taking the law into their hands.

“Observance of law will be ensured and any violation of law will not be tolerated”, he observed in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat, who briefed him about the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people as well as general law & order situation of the province.

The Chief Minister said that the PTI, being a democratic party, had permitted the public meeting in pursuance of democratic norms. Usman Buzdar said that the opposition had the right to assemble within the sphere of law but implementation on anti-corona SOPs was also imperative.

“There is a threat of the spread of this disease due to public meetings adding that efforts made for overcoming corona will not be allowed to go down the drain”, he warned.

The Chief Minister also directed to take necessary steps for maintaining law & order in the province.

“No stone should be left unturned for the protection of life and property of the citizens”, he affirmed.

Law Minister Raja Basharat stated that democratic responsibility has been fulfilled by allowing the PDM meeting.

The Minister also belied Opposition’s claims of workers’ arrests and termed it a mere propaganda against the government. “No one has been arrested. It is just a propaganda”, he maintained, adding that law is equal for all and action will be taken against those who will take the law into their hands.

Also, the Chief Minister Thursday stated that the real agenda of the opposition parties was to protect their corruption as well as to obstruct national development.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar termed opposition parties’ alliance unnatural and predicted that it will break up soon.

He regretted the opposition had no understanding of public issues and it was only united to protect their personal interests.

The CM said the people had fully understood the dual nature of the opposition and now it could not mislead the masses with their negative narrative.

He also alleged that the Opposition was afraid of the national development journey under Prime Minister Imran Khan and was bent upon ruining the two years hard work of the incumbent government. The PTI-led government will complete its tenure and the opposition parties will not get anything despite their hue and cry, he remarked.