Bahawalpur - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid inaugurated model Railway station in Bahawalpur on Thursday which was started during the previous regime.

Addressing the function, Sheikh Rashid said that the Opposition wants the government to go in December while I see Senate tickets being distributed by Imran Khan in March.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Railway station constructed at a cost of Rs. 30 crore, He said that he had spent three and a half years in jail in Bahawalpur and had seen that Bahawalpur was a very poor city.

He said that it is a pleasure to come to the city of Bahawalpur.

He said that we will also sign a contract for a new railway line later this month. He said that a new revolution would come in the form of ML One.

He said that he has requested the cabinet to increase the salaries of train drivers.

Sheikh Rashid also announced to restore all train stops in Bahawalpur and said that all stations across the country are being opened. He said that railway and air tickets have become equal and requested that ticket prices be reduced. Talking about politics, he said that the Opposition has been allowed to hold a rally while we are not going anywhere.

Sheikh Rashid predicted that the broom would be swept before December 31.

The Federal Minister lashed out at former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said that the polish of Blue Air was visible on Khaqan Abbasi’s face and 15 more people would leave him before December 31.

Sheikh Rashid said that conspiracies were being hatched from London to destabilize Pakistan. Rashid said that Zardari knows when he will go to jail, when he will go home and when he will go to hospital while Imran Khan will not leave anyone without sending anyone to jail.

He said that Imran Khan was waging Jehad against corruption in Pakistan. Responding to a question, he said that railway fares could not be reduced yet. We have reduced the deficit by Rs 8 billion last year. We will not be able to do it this year. Sheikh Rashid said that Fazlur Rehman is Pir Bhai so he cannot say anything.

