KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 252 news cases of coronavirus emerged while two more patients died overnight in Sindh.

In a statement issued from CM House on Thursday, Shah said that 9,687 tests were conducted against which 252 new cases emerged which constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,510,705 samples had been detested which diagnosed 141,249 cases, of them 95 percent or 133,844 have recovered, including 193 overnight.

The CM said that two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2568 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

According to the statement, currently 4837 patients are under treatment, of them 4600 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 232 at different hospitals. The condition of 177 patients is stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

He said that out of 252 new cases of coronavirus, 179 had been detected from Karachi. They included 56 from East, 47 South, 39 Korangi, 23 Central, eight Malir and six West. Hyderabad had 10 new cases, Badin six, Dadu five, Khairpur four, Jamshoro three, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, and Tando Mohammad Khan two each and Kashmore, Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur and Tando Allahayar one each. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs strictly.