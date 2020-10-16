Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan is being pushed towards sectarian crisis under the international conspiracy to create a Middle-East like situation in the only nuclear power of the Muslim world, read a joint declaration adopted by the Supreme Council of the Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a conglomerate of around 22 religious and political parties and organizations, here at Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters Mansoora on Thursday. The MYC elections and current political situation were the agenda items of the meeting which held under the chair of its president Dr Abual Khair Zubair. “Enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa is the solution to the all problems of Pakistan,” read the joint communiqué, suggesting removal of the anti-Islam clauses from the Constitution of Pakistan and introduction of laws derived from the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

The declaration condemned the killing of Islamic scholar Dr Adil Khan in Karachi and linked the tragic incident to the ongoing conspiracy of initiating sectarian violence in Pakistan.