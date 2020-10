Share:

KARACHI - Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Thursday expressed his disappointment over a fire incident in a house of buffer zone area of the city, in which two girls burned alive. According to a PTI spokesperson, he expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives. He condoled with the family of victim girls. He also demanded for a detailed inquiry into the incident.