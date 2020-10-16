Share:

PESHAWAR - While the Directorate of Sports recently organised a sports gala for the transgender persons, several transgender persons on Thursday alleged that the Directorate had invited a particular group of the community for participation and ignored others.

Speaking at a news conference, Arzoo Khan, a representative of the transgender community, demanded a probe into the issue.

Flanked by other activists from her community, she welcomed the holding of the recent “Transgender Sports Gala” but said that some members of her community had been ignored which was an injustice to them.

Arzoo Khan said the government funds meant for her community should not be spent on basis of favouritism and said that some officials of the Directorate of Sports were involved in the wrong practice.

“We may appeal to a court of the law if corrective steps were not taken and if our reservations were not addressed,” she added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Sports, Tourism and Culture Department Latif-ur-Rehman told The Nation that transgender persons were given kits, shoes, food, and also given Rs1,000 each as TA/DA at the event.

“The total allocation for the event was Rs10,00,000 but the aggrieved group of transgender persons had been misinformed that it was Rs20,00,000, which they thought might have been misappropriated,” he added.