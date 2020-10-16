Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday said the KP province had rich natural resources and great potential for investors in the fields of agriculture and mineral industry. “The province is also naturally fertile with cultivation of olive and honey bee production,” he said.

Talking to Ambassador of Belgium Philippe Bronchain, who called on him here at Governor House, he said by focusing in the two sectors production of olive & honey bee could help strengthen our economic position and generate huge revenue.

Both sides discussed the regional peace situation, strengthening of tourism, trade and bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Talking to the ambassador, Shah Farman said people of Pakistan and Belgium had brotherly ties. Exchange of delegations in the field of trade, tourism and education between the two countries would further strengthen these ties, the Governor added.

The Belgian Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Governor for his hospitality and showed desire to work with the Government of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different sectors including gem stone, olive cultivation and others.