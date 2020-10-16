Share:

KARACHI - The government of Indonesia is once again hosting its biggest annual international business exhibition, the Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) on 10 – 16 November 2020. The 35th TEI will now be held virtually, and can be participated by visitors from around the world, including Pakistan.

For the past few years, Indonesia has achieved positive trend of export growth in a variety of products and services on the global market. In order to maintain and improve Indonesia’s trade performance, the government of Indonesia has been proactive in inviting and bringing in buyers and investors for a direct deal with Indonesian providers of export products and services at this annual trade show. To accommodate into the current global situation, the format of this year’s exhibition has been changed into Trade Expo Indonesia - Virtual Exhibition (TEI-VE).

TEI-VE is an international B2B-focused tradeshow that is designed to boost export growth and market expansion. The 35th TEI-VE in 2020 brings up the theme “Sustainable Trade in The Digital Era” to promote quality products made in Indonesia via virtual exhibition platform for the global market, develop business networks, investment and present showcases of Indonesian premium and best products.

Along with the exhibition, TEI-VE also present a series of side events such as Trade, Tourism and Investment (TTI) Forum, Business Matching, Business Counseling and Regional Discussions.