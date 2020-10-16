Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday stressed the need for taking more steps to strengthen National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) as an institution besides increasing its efficiency.

According to a press release, the minister while chairing NACTA's meeting of Board of Governors called for strengthening the institution and increase its efficiency as a think tank. Major decisions were taken during the meeting with unanimous approval of the present members. The meeting undertook 14 points agenda and the matters were discussed in detail.

The minister appreciated the role of NACTA in countering terrorism and its efforts pertaining to counter terror financing. Ijaz Shah said, "This role is significant in context of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) measures undertaken by the country."

During the meeting, the financial and administrative proposals submitted by National Coordinator NACTA, Khalid Dad Lak discussed in detail. The minister and Board members approved the utility of budget as approved by the finance division.

Furthermore, the minister emphasised upon the transparent record keeping of finances and expenditure. "You must ensure that the record is well kept, process is transparent and audits are done in time" the Federal Minister directed.

Approval of BPS-Scale was also given by the Board members for NACTA along with the medical benefits in accordance to the rules and regulations as defined by Finance Division. Furthermore, operationalisation of available vehicles for the official utilities was also approved.

A committee was formed to review the proposal of sanction seats in NACTA. "I hope that NACTA will continue to serve with best of its abilities to serve the country in best of its interest" Ijaz Shah said.

The meeting was attended by Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, MNA Jamil Ahmad Khan, Federal Secretaries of Interior, Defence, Law & Justice and Finance Division, Director Generals of Federal Agencies, all Provincial Home Secretaries and all Police Inspector Generals.