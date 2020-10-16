Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Author­ity (IRSA) on Thursday released 121,700 cusecs water from vari­ous rim stations with inflow of 73,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530.36 feet, which was 144.30 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was re­corded as 41,000 cusecs and out­flow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum Riv­er at Mangla Dam was 1219.15 feet, which was 179.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kala­bagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,10, 59,200 and 22,500 cusecs, respectively. Simi­larly, from the Kabul River a to­tal of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.