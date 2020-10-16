Share:

Rawalpindi - A female litigant accused a lawyer of assaulting her sexually in his office in Kahuta. Police registered a case against the accused lawyer identified as Aqeel Haideri under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation. No arrest was made by police in the case so far. According to details, a female litigant appeared before PS Kahuta officials and lodged a complaint that she visited office of Aqeel Haideri Advocate to hire him as her counsel for filing marriage dissolution case.

She alleged that the lawyer raped her in his office and later pointed pistol on her when she made noise. She told police that lawyer threatened her to keep mum over rape issue or else she would be shot dead by him. “Later, the lawyer gave me Rs 500 as bus fare to go back to home,” the victim alleged. She appealed the police to register case against lawyer and held him. Taking action, police registered case against accused and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, when contacted, confirmed that the woman accused lawyer of assaulting her sexually.

He said police registered rape case against lawyer and brought the woman to hospital for medical. He said the accused would be arrested soon by the police.