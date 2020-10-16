Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. And the director is assembling quite a star-studded support cast for the Netflix film. Those on board, include Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, TimotheeChalamet, and Jonah Hill. McKay has also tapped recording artists Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi for cameos as well as hiring British actor Himesh Patel, the breakout star of last year’s Richard Curtis musical comedy Yesterday.

The film, which McKay is also writing and co-producing, stars DiCaprio and Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who identify an asteroid heading towards Earth. The pair embark on a media tour to warn of the impending collision that threatens to destroy the planet in six months time only to discover that no-one believes them. Filming is scheduled to start in Boston on November 19.