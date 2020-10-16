Share:

LAHORE - Practical measures are being taken for increasing the production of milk and meat as a huge foreign exchange can be earned by exporting quality wheat and milk and this will greatly help to improve the national economy as well.

This was stated by Provincial Minister Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak while addressing a press conference on “Two Years Performance of Livestock Department” at 90-SQA on Thursday. He said that livestock plays a vital role in strengthening the national economy. Poultry sector has excellent performance in livestock sector, he added.

Livestock has major contribution in national GDP, said Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak. Steps are being taken for further improving the performance of the department. He said that lack of authentic data is the main issue in the livestock sector and livestock census to be held next year will not only play a vital role to solve these issues but also help in making policies.

He further stated that the Animal Act got passed from the Punjab Assembly. There is dire need to work on breed improvement therefore, Livestock Department is providing all-out facilities to the cattle farmers.

Vaccination is being administered throughout Punjab for protecting the sheep and goats from kata disease.