ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, has dubbed India as a terrorist country and the world community should take notice of it.

In a statement issued here yesterday, Mushaal, who is also Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, expressed serious concerns over the ongoing killing spree of innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

She said that the brutal and criminal Indian forces have crossed all limits of barbarism and it could be judged from the barbaric act when a young Kashmiri was hit by an Indian army vehicle near Batwara area of Srinagar city. These kinds of criminal incidents are increasing with each passing day since inhuman forces enjoyed all sort of immunity, she added.

She also said that the barbaric forces treated Kashmiris as animals that is why they were being crushed to death on daily basis.

The PCO chairperson urged the world bodies and human rights organisations to take notice of rising and unabated barbarism of Indian forces that made life a hell for the dwellers of the scenic valley.