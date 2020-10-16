Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal yesterday listened public complaints ranging from Mudarba, housing societies, money laundering, abuse of authority to assets beyond means and directed the concerned departments to immediately resolve their issues.

The complaints related to regional bureaus were sent to relevant authorities for prompt action. The NAB Chairman after taking over the coveted responsibilities had announced to listening people’s complaints every month by himself and directed the heads of all regional bureaus to listen public grievances personally every month and also resolve the issues.

The Chairman has so far listened over 2,500 complaints personally and also referred hundreds of complaints to related bureaus and positive results of this exercise have already started pouring in.

NAB has received almost double complaints during the year 2020 as compared to those in 2019 which are being taken to logical conclusion. This also shows people’s trust over NAB.

NAB keeps record of all applications and informs the complainants about the resolution.

The record has already been computerized on the directives of the NAB chairman. The people have lauded the efforts of the chairman NAB for resolving their complaints.

The Chairman said that the NAB goal is corruption-free Pakistan and it is striving hard to nab the corrupt elements.

Commenting on the criticism on NAB by some suspects, he asked them to utilize their energies in justifying their billions of rupees corruption in the references filed against them instead of resorting to baseless criticism.

He said the top priority of bureau is to eradicate corruption from society. NAB has opened its door for people to lodge their complaints against corruption and officers were working hard to resolve people’s complaints.

He directed the officers to utilize their energies for completing complaint verifications, inquiries, and investigations so that the corrupt could be punished.