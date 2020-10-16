Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid felicitated the naval chief on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy, and expressed his hope that Pakistan Navy would continue progressing under his able leadership. Both the chiefs reiterated to augment the existing synergy between the two services and taking it to further heights.

Matters of mutual cooperation and professional interest were also discussed during the meeting. Earlier, on arrival at Air Headquarters on his maiden visit, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was presented guard of honour by a smartly-turned out contingent of PAF. He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs of PAF, who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland, said a press release issued here by the PAF.