Share:

Hue Vietnam - Nine members of a rescue team have been found dead after a bid to save workers from a hydropower plant engulfed by a landslide in central Vietnam, authorities said Thursday. Severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain pounding the region have killed at least 40 people in the past week, officials said, with more bad weather on the way. An official government website said 17 workers at a hydro station had gone missing following a landslide. Another worker’s body had been recovered. A rescue team of 13 ran into difficulties, however, and nine members had been found dead. Images on state media showed hundreds of soldiers with excavators digging through thick mud to look for those still missing. Two storms in a week have brought devastating rains to parts of central and northern Vietnam, triggering landslides in mountainous areas.