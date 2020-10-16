Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali called on Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Hasan Ali, who has represented Pakistan in 9 Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is so far, requested the minister to upgrade the cricket ground in his native city. Upon Hasan’s request, Taimoor directed the sports department to submit the recommendations in this regard. Taimoor said Hasan Ali is an asset of the country and hoped that the pacer will be in action in the coming days after recovering from his injury. “It is our prime obligation to resolve the issues of our national heroes.” Thanking the minister, Hasan said: “Sports culture is growing in Punjab under the leadership of Rai Taimoor Bhatti.”