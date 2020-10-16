Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a pension matter filed by former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander Ahsan Tufail till October 23.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner Ahsan Rasheed said his services were given to the Balochistan government by the PAF and the Balochistan government was not giving him pension.

The counsel for the Balochistan government said Ahsan joined the Balochistan government as a contract employee after getting retired from the Air Force. The wing commander served in Balochistan for only one and a half year, he added.

He said Ahsan joined a private company after receiving expensive training of simulator by the provisional government.

He said the Balochistan government spent Rs2.1 million on his training and the amount be returned.

Ahsan said he had served for the country for 27 years. He said his services were with the Balochistan government and the provincial government should give him pension.

Addressing the petitioner the chief justice said he was considering himself very intelligent.

He asked how could a vice air chief provide his services to a province? He asked about the law on the basis his services were provided to the province?

He asked whether the advertisement was given in any newspaper for the post.

He said if the court discussed about merit, his job in Balochistan would be illegal.

The former wing commander stumbled and fell down after hearing court questions. The court staff seated him in the chair and a doctor was called immediately.

The court resumed the hearing after the break, the deputy attorney general said Air Force officials could not be contacted.

He pleaded the court to grant some time so that he could get information from the Air Force and Balochistan government.

He said the Balochistan government was not providing retirement documents and the Air Force was not giving pension to Ahsan Tufail.

The court directed the deputy attorney general to seek information from the Air Force and Balochistan government and adjourned the hearing of the case.