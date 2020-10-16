Share:

Pakistan has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 321,877. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,621 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 659 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 141,249 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,367 in Punjab, 38,521 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,621 in Balochistan, 17,781 in Islamabad, 4,016 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 3,322 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,568 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,279 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 193 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 80 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,009,497 coronavirus tests and 33,901 in the last 24 hours. 305,835 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 529 patients are in critical condition.