ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will try to sign a framework agreement with China on Western Route of CPEC (D.I.Khan Zhob) during the meeting of 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the corridor which is likely to be held next month.

All the preparations for the Railways project ML-I have been completed and it will also be finalized during the upcoming JCC which is most likely to be held during third week of November, official source told The Nation here.

A consultative meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on CPEC was held here under Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair.

All the conveners of the respective Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under CPEC framework including Secretary Planning, Chairman CPEC Authority, Secretary Communications, and Secretary Foreign Affairs, officials from line ministries and representatives from all relevant departments attended the meeting.

The conveners of the JWGs and their representatives briefed the federal minister on the agenda and proposed deliverables for the 10th JCC. The minister expressed satisfaction over the preparations and suggested deliverables for the JCC.

Meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWG) will be started from next week which will finalize the proposed deliverables for the next JCC, official source said.

Under the JWG on Transport and Infrastructure, Asad Umar agreed in the meeting to take up D I Khan–Zhob highway project with the Chinese side for funding in the meeting of the respective JWG. The chair also agreed that new projects will be considered in the next JCC after approval of the PC-Is including Swat Express Way Phase–II and Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway. Greater Peshawar Mass Transit was also discussed and it was decided that the project will be taken up with the Chinese side after the completion of feasibility study.

Progress on prioritized CPEC SEZs including Rashakai, Dhabeji, Alama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) was also reviewed. While discussing progress in industrial cooperation sector under CPEC, Asad Umar stressed the need to take immediate actions to encourage the Chinese investors to invest in SEZs. He emphasized to enhance business to business linkages between China and Pakistan; facilitate increased investment from Chinese enterprises, enhance industrial competitiveness of business in Pakistan; through technology transfer, world class managerial and industrial practices and skills transfer.

Asad Umar directed Ministry of National Food Security and Research to select need based specific projects for agriculture to take up with Chinese counterparts and FMD free zone for Balochistan should also be the part of upcoming JCC.

Federal Minister Asad Umar would convene follow-up meetings on industrial cooperation, agriculture, Gwadar and socio-economic development sector in the coming week to further refine the deliverables for the 10th JCC.