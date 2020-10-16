Share:

KARACHI - Thousands of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had to return home in sheer disappointment when they visited many government hospitals in Sindh on Thursday as doctors, paramedics, nurses and other support staff observed a boycott of Outpatient Department (OPD) duties on a call given by Grand Health Alliance (GHA).

The doctors, nurses and paramedics boycotted the OPDs of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Sindh Government Hospital Qatar Hospital and others hospitals.

The OPDs at Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre as well as other districts hospitals remained shut as protesting employees stayed away from work and joiwned demonstrations on the premises of their respective places of work.

The medical staff under the banner of Grand Health Alliance has also observed boycott of OPDs in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana , Kashmore, Dadu, Badin and others have continued protest.

Central Leader of Grand Health Alliance Aijaz Ahmed Kaleri, while talking to media, vowed to continue the boycott till Monday as nobody from Sindh government had approached to protesters yet. He announced that future line of action would be announced on 19 October 2020.

He demanded health risk allowance, health professional allowance, notification of regularization of all contract doctors, repairing of CT scan and MRI in all tertiary care hospital, regularization of doctors hired for COVID-19 emergency, and implementation on security bill.