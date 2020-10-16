Share:

LANDIKOTAL - Khyber Peace Games-2020 were inaugurated at the Jamrud Stadium in Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, flanked by PTI leader Ameer Muhammad Khan and Sports Manager Rahed Gul, inaugurated the event. The games will continue till October 21 and around 2,000 players all over from Khyber district are participating in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Director Sports and Culture of the erstwhile FATA Muhammad Nawaz said the event was meant to discourage anti-social elements and hunt for talented players. The event includes football, archery, basketball, volleyball, cricket, hockey, cycling, table tennis, and martial art.

He said matches of different games would be conducted at Jamrud, Landikotal and Bara sports grounds where top ranking players would be selected for the next level of games.

The official said they would organize sports events at every level to hunt for the talent so that they could produce stars for the national teams of various games.