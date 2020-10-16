Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier, in its advisory issued on Thursday has asked United Arab Emirates (UAE) bound passengers, with visit visa, to necessarily carry a minimum amount of US dollars 2000 along with confirmed return ticket and confirmed hotel booking. The cited requirements were said to be in accordance to policy decision of UAE government and might be asked by the immigration officials at the respective destinations of the passengers. For those planning to stay with their friends or any of the relatives were said to provide must accurate residential address and other relevant information about their hosts. The show money, return ticket (confirmed) and adequate details of the visiting passengers’ place of stay could also be sought by the country’s CAA on-duty personnel deputed at different airports of the country, said the PIA spokesperson.