ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is taking all possible steps to facilitate business community and industrialists.

He was talking to a delegation of industrialists who called on him here yesterday. The PM said that the promotion of domestic industry would create employment opportunities along with increasing exports that would generate foreign exchange.

The delegation presented different proposals on increasing exports, promotion of local industry and reforms in tax system. The Prime Minister issued instructions to the concerned ministries and the FBR on the proposals given by the delegation. Later, PM Imran Khan visited Panahgah at Peshawar Mor, Islamabad. On the occasion, he directed to provide best and quality services to deserving people staying at shelter homes across Pakistan.

He especially advised to take care of the people residing there.

The PM also interacted with the people at the Panahgah and inquired about the facilities being provided to them at the shelter homes. He also visited kitchen of the shelter home to inspect quality of services. The Prime Minister also ate the food, being provided to the people.

The concept of Panahgah has been taken from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of compassion to facilitate the destitute and helpless people, while upholding their self-respect.