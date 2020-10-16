Share:

Islamabad - Police booked as many as four persons including two owners of a private residential building on charges of harassing a female neurosurgeon of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) living in an apartment in the building as tenant and hurling threats of dire consequences.

A manhunt has been launched by police to trace out the four accused identified as Syed Farhad, Syed Jawad (owners of Karsaz Tower, E-11), manager Awais and the security guard, they said. A case has been lodged with Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif against the accused under sections 354/506/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Dr Aneeqa A. Mumtaz, a Resident Neurosurgeon, in PIMS, Islamabad, they added.

According to contents of the First Information Report (FIR), Dr Aneeqa, the complainant, told PS Golra Sharif officials that she has been residing as tenant in an apartment located at 4th floor of Karsaz Tower in E-11 Sector. She told being doctor most of her time was spent in hospital while examining patients or conducting surgeries and she could hardly spend some time in apartment. “The owners and manager are charging extra electricity bill from Rs17000 to Rs25000 from her every month on a white paper printed by the management instead of showing the original IESCO bill,” she alleged. The complainant told she lodged complaint with the manager about the injustice on which her cell number was distributed among the shopkeepers running their businesses on ground floor of the building who had victimised her on node of manager.

Later, the owners of tower Syed Farhad and Syed Jawad summoned her in their office through security guard and used foul, inappropriate and abusive language against her, she alleged adding that the four men also hurled threats of dire consequences towards her. She appealed to police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them.

Police lodged FIR and started investigation. DSP Saddar Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan, when contacted, confirmed the harassment case of a lady doctor of PIMS and said police booked the accused. “We are carrying out raids to apprehend the accused. Dr Aneeqa will be provided with Justice,” he said.