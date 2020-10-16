Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have devised a foolproof security plan to shield the main procession of 28 Safar Al-Muzaffar, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. According to security plan, finalised on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, 1500 well-equipped cops and police officers will perform security duty on the occasion.

The main procession of 28 Safar Al-Muzaffar will be taken out from Westridge, he said. He added the city police chief has instructed the cops to search and sweep the main route of procession in order to tackle any possible threat. He added all the roads and streets leading towards main route would be sealed.

Similarly, a comprehensive traffic plan has also been announced under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar to facilitate the participants and other citizens, he said. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said it is prime responsibility of police to guard life and property of public. He said police are utilising all the available resources to shield the processions. He directed the supervisory officers and SHOs to monitor the duties of cops and report any negligence to high ups. He asked the police officers and cops to remain vigilant till the culmination of procession.