KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s special assistant Rashid Rabbani passed away in Karachi on Thursday, after a struggle against Covid-19 that lasted for several months.

According to his family, Rabbani had been admitted to a private hospital in Clifton, where he was on the ventilator at the time of his death. He had tested positive with coronavirus in May. Considered a party stalwart, Rabbani held many important portfolios and most recently, was a special assistant to the Sindh CM.

He was previously a special assistant to former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and was also among the close associates of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP has also announced mourning of three days in the wake of his death, adding that the October 18 rally in Karachi will be held in remembrance of those who died in the 2007 Karsaz blast as well as Rabbani.

Soon after news of his death broke, condolences began to pour in.

CM Murad, while expressing his grief over the sad demise of PPP leader, said that Rashid would be remembered for his services for the establishment of democracy in the country.

Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his sorrow and said that the PPP has lost a determined and ideological leader today.

Bilawal said that Rashid was a frontline soldier in the PPP’s struggle against dictators who also endured the hardships of imprisonment.

“Party leadership and workers will always remember Rashid Rabbani,” he added.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that Rashid Rabbani was a big asset of the party and added that his sacrifices for democracy will not be forgotten.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PPP leader Waqar Mehdi, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, CM’s aide Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and others also condoled the sad demise of Rashid Rabbani.