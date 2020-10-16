LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak has said that practical steps were being taken to boost the production of milk and meat.
He said this while holding a press conference on two years performance of livestock department at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam here on Thursday.
He said that handsome amount of forex could be earned through export of international standard meat and milk adding that this would ultimately help in strengthening the country’s economy. He further said, “It is our good luck that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were focusing on livestock.”
He said that in country’s GDP agriculture was sharing 20 percent while more than 60 percent of livestock. Minister said that efforts were being made to bring improvement in livestock department adding that main problem was lack of authentic data in livestock department.
Sardar Hasnain Dreshak speaking about the performance of the department said that Animal Act was got passed from the Punjab Assembly. He said that there was a need to work on brand improvement adding that under progeny testing programme, breeding capacity of local species had improved.
Livestock department was providing all possible facilities those dealing with cattle farming. Vaccination of ‘Kata’ disease was being carried out across the province to overcome it, he added.
He said that carpet vaccination was also being carried out in 9 districts to eliminate foot and mouth disease in animals. Livestock Minister said that professional training was of utmost importance to enhance the capacity building of the department adding that Punjab CM had inaugurated veterinary academy in this regard.