LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak has said that practical steps were being taken to boost the produc­tion of milk and meat.

He said this while holding a press conference on two years performance of livestock depart­ment at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam here on Thursday.

He said that handsome amount of forex could be earned through ex­port of international standard meat and milk adding that this would ul­timately help in strengthening the country’s economy. He further said, “It is our good luck that Prime Min­ister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were focusing on livestock.”

He said that in country’s GDP ag­riculture was sharing 20 percent while more than 60 percent of live­stock. Minister said that efforts were being made to bring improvement in livestock department adding that main problem was lack of authentic data in livestock department. 

Sardar Hasnain Dreshak speaking about the performance of the de­partment said that Animal Act was got passed from the Punjab Assem­bly. He said that there was a need to work on brand improvement add­ing that under progeny testing pro­gramme, breeding capacity of local species had improved.

Livestock department was pro­viding all possible facilities those dealing with cattle farming. Vacci­nation of ‘Kata’ disease was being carried out across the province to overcome it, he added.

He said that carpet vaccination was also being carried out in 9 dis­tricts to eliminate foot and mouth disease in animals. Livestock Min­ister said that professional train­ing was of utmost importance to enhance the capacity building of the department adding that Pun­jab CM had inaugurated veteri­nary academy in this regard.

