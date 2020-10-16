Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the PTI government will provide hand sanitisers, face masks and drinking water to all supporters of Opposition parties attending the Gujranwala jalsa.

Taking to Twitter, Gill said, “this is the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will take measures for the convenience of our people and protection from coronavirus in all circumstances.”

آج گوجرانوالہ کے جلسہ میں حکومت جلسہ گاہ میں آنے والے افراد کو پینے کا صاف پانی ، ماسک اور ہینڈ سینیٹائزر مہیا کرے گی۔ یہ عمران خان کی حکومت ہے۔ہر حال میں اپنے عوام کی سہولت اور کرونا سے حفاظت کے اقدامات کریں گے۔ خاندانی کرپشن کے بچاؤ کی کوشش میں معصوم عوام استعمال ہو رہی ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 16, 2020

The PM’s aide also slammed the Opposition for using the 'innocent public' in an attempt to save their families' corruption.

“The government will provide clean drinking water, face masks and hand sanitizers to all those coming to attend the Gujranwala rally today,” he said.

The Opposition alliance has launched a series of anti-government rallies across the country to oust what it calls a “selected” regime. The first of the rallies will be held today in Gujranwala.

All major Opposition leaders, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, are expected to address the jalsa, which has been organised at Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium.

Separately, Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition parties are afraid of losing.

“The opposition was supposed to fill the Gujranwala stadium but they have established the stage in a way that has limited the capacity to 20,000 in a stadium which can accommodate 30,000 people.”

Fawad recalled that Imran Khan had managed to fill the entire Minar-e-Pakistan ground in Lahore, but the Opposition would fail to fill the stadium even if they joined their forces.