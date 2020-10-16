Share:

OKARA - On the special directions issued by Okara District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad to bring down crime rate in the district, Basirpur police arrested six dacoits during crackdown.

The arrested bandits were identified by police as Yousaf, Jahangir, Faiz, Shahzad, Ali Asghar and Ayan. The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession. According to a police spokesman, the accused persons confessed to committing armed robberies and theft and dacoity. Okara DPO Faisal Shahzad appreciated SHO PS Basirpur and his team and announced commendatory certificates for the raiding party.

Meanwhile, Shergrah police arrested two accused persons and seized illegal weapons from their possession. A criminal case was also registered by the local police against said accused persons and further investigations are underway. DPO Faisal Shahzad appreciated SHO Shergrah M Azam and directed the police to step up operation against the elements involved in street crimes, drug peddling, and land grabbing.