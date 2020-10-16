Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, after seven months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Kingdom’s flag carrier said that only permitted travelers could now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila. Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from September 15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after January 1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December.