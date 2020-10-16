Share:

The National Assembly and Senate sessions are scheduled to begin today (Friday) at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

According to details, the Senate session will be held at 10:30am at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Legislation, the overall situation in the country and other important issues are likely to be discussed during the session.

On the other hand, National Assembly session will be held at the Parliament House at 4:30 pm. Sources said that important legislation as well as overall political situation in the country will come under discussion during National Assembly session.