Lahore - In a statement issued from the office of the Spokesperson of ACE, Punjab it has been stated that SHO Investigation at Police Station Shahdara Amir Cheema was arrested by Anti-Corruption raiding team under the supervision of Director Vigilance Abdusalam Arif on Thursday evening.

Cheema was held red handed while taking bribe amounting to 50,000 from the complainant Khalil.

The complainant appeared before the DG ACE Gohar Nafees and pleaded that his son was murdered on 26th of August 2020 and police was demanding gratification money to go after murderers. He had already given Rs 55,000 to SHO Investigation Cheema to arrest the accused murderers of his son but he was demanding another two hundred thousand rupees to arrest them .

DG ACE directed Director Vigilance to send the raiding team with the complainant and that how he was arrested red handed while taking the bribe amount . Commenting on the matter , DG Gohar said that such criminals in uniform were disgrace to whole institution of police and must be dealt with an iron hand. He said the accused will be dealt in accordance with law.