Share:

MITHI - Further cases of dog bite have been reported from Deeplou town as three more persons including 2 minor children admitted at taluka Diplo hospital.

According to reports, the rabid dogs injured children Kamlaish Mehraj, Giyan Kolhi and a young man Imran Nawaz Umrani. The Injured persons were admitted in taluka hospital Deeplou for treatment. The doctors of the hospital informed that within a week more than 11 dog bite cases had been reported in Deeplou.

Earlier, Ashraf Bajir Nawaz Ali Umrani, Imran Muridani and other residents of Deeplou town had lodged several applications to officers of the Town Committee but no action had been taken to control the situation.