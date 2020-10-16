Share:

KARACHI - Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said on Thursday that a trauma centre was being set up on the Indus Highway to save precious human lives. He said after the campus of NED University in Thar, the campus of Agricultural University was also being established. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Land Reservation Committee. The committee approved government land in different parts of the province for government agencies for public purposes.

The meeting approved 54 acres of land for Agriculture University Umerkot Campus in Umerkot. The meeting also approved reservation of one acre of land for setting up of Trauma Centre at Amiri on Indus Highway. The Land Reservation committee also approved 100 acres of land for Girls Cadet College in Larkana. The meeting also approved four acres land for graveyard in West district of Karachi. The meeting also reserved land for setting up an office of Sindh Coastal Development Authority at Makli.

The CS Sindh further stated that the formal approval of land reservation would be approved by the Sindh chief minister, Murad Ali Shah. The CS directed revenue department to present an agenda for setting up high security prison in Thatta and Cadet College Badin in next meeting. The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, Commissioner Karachi relevant secretaries while other divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners had attended the meeting via video link.