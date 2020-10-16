Share:

PESHAWAR - A two-day conference titled “Dynamics of Change in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Region: Politics, (dis) Integration and Reformation in the Borderland” began at University of Peshawar campus on Thursday. Hanns Seidel Foundation, Germany, and the Department of Political Science have jointly organised the event. Dean faculty of science, University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Jahanzeb Khan, was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference, while Prof Dr Ijaz Khan, former chairman department of International Relations delivered the keynote speech.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Prof Dr Jauhar Ali, vice-chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, Dr Abdur Rauf, chairman department of Political Science, representative of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, Dr Naureen Naseer and others.

Speakers on the occasion said that borderlands of Pakistan and Afghanistan had great potential to become a useful source of peace in the region and serve as connecting points for the entire region. But this could happen only if peace was achieved in Afghanistan through the ongoing peace process.

In his keynote address, Dr Ijaz Khan discussed the importance and utility of borderlands. He said borderland studies were emerging as a subfield of political science and international relations.