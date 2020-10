Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Two people died while three passers­by were wounded during exchange of firing be­tween two groups over old enmity according to police sources. Firing incident was reported in limits of Thana City Wednesday morning. Identification of one of the dead and wounded persons was yet to be revealed by the secu­rity authority. Wounded persons were shifted to THQ hospital, from where referred to Nishtar hospi­tal Multan.