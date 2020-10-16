Share:

LAHORE - Two provincial ministers were amongst 223 new COVID-19 patients reported from across Punjab on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 101,237. Seven patients breathed their last on Thursday, taking the number of deaths to 2276. Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi have been tested positive for the Covid-19. Mian Aslam Iqbal was not feeling well and he put himself in isolation at home after testing positive for the virus. Hussain Jahanian Gardezi was also tested coronavirus positive.