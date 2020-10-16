Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Thursday, announced the launching of a gold medal in the name of Andreas Vesalius, the father of modern anatomy. This gold medal will be awarded each year to the medical student who scores the most in the subject of anatomy.

The student will also receive a cash prize of Rs 100,000. Also, three deserving medical students will be awarded scholarships each year in the name of the father of modern anatomy.

The announcement was made by UHS Vice-Chancellor, Professor Javed Akram, at a seminar which was held here on Thursday to mark World Anatomy Day. The event was organized by the Anatomical Society of Pakistan. The chief guest of the event, Chairperson Punjab Healthcare Commission, Professor Attiya Mubarak Khalid, emphasized on linking the teaching of the subject of anatomy with the clinical training of medical students. UHS VC Professor Javed Akram said that anatomy was the main subject of medical sciences. The teaching of this subject needed to be adapted to modern requirements.

He said that every student entering medical college wanted to become a surgeon or a physician.

“No student wants to be an anatomist. They need to know that the subject of anatomy is the basis of surgery and medicine”, he added.

Prof Javed Akram further said that there would be no further delay in professional examinations as the coronavirus had already wasted quite a lot of time of the students. He clarified that all examinations would be conducted following government SOPs.

He informed the participants that the human trial of coronavirus vaccine from China had started in Pakistan with UHS as an important partner in this trial.

President, Anatomical Society of Pakistan, Prof Nosheen Omar said that due to Covid-19, medical students were given online education and this should be kept in mind while assessing them as well.

The event was attended online by 64 groups of anatomists from various medical colleges across the country.

Principal, Air Force Medical College Karachi, Professor Masood Ahmed Sheikh, Brigadier Dr Khadija Qamar of Army Medical College Rawalpindi, Prof Saeed Shafi of Shifa Medical College, Dr Zille Huma of Khyber Medical University and Dr Uruj Zehra of UHS addressed the seminar.