Share:

PESHAWAR - To create awareness about hand-washing with soap, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Thursday observed Global Hand-Washing Day 2020.

The day is observed every year on October 15, with “Hand Hygiene for All” theme this year. The company’s community outreach teams organized awareness sessions at different schools in Peshawar.

During the sessions, Manager Information and Communication Department of WSSP Muhammad Ismail, field officers Izzatullah, Adnan Khan and Komal Shah delivered lectures on importance of hand-washing.

Students were informed how and when to wash hands. Prior to the sessions, the teams distributed masks among the students. “Make it a habit to wash your hands before and after eating meal and using washrooms with soap to prevent various diseases,” Ismail said.

He said that washing hands with soap was one of the simplest ways to prevent spread of diseases.

Diagrams and images were shown to the students to inculcate habit of hand-washing and its health benefits.