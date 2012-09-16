KARACHI - Police on Saturday arrested more than 10 suspects in connection with the Baldia Town fire incident. Those who have been arrested also include workers of the factory and a security guard. SSP West Amir Farooqui said police were interrogating them that who ordered closure of doors of the factory.
The CCTV footage was released on Friday which showed that the fire started from the first floor and later engulfed the whole building.
