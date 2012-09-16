

LAHORE – University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Khan said on Saturday that the Punjab government had approved the PC-I of Centre for Energy Research and Development.

According to the UET spokesman, the main objective of the project is to evolve efficient, innovative and cost effective solutions to energy problems of Punjab. The centre will carry out research on various types of renewable energies. Besides, exploration of coal energy for development of oil and gas for power generation would also remain under focus.

The centre will provide a platform for technical evaluation of various energy systems compatible with our environment, besides validation of various technologies currently in vogue. The centre would act as conduit for consolidating ongoing disjointed and fragmented research development work on energy. It will perform as a technical backstopping entity and a key source for facilitating other partners and stakeholders for human resource development and procurement of required equipments and materials.