For ages, dogs have been man's best friend. But it turns out canines would drop humanity for artificial intelligence in a second if offered a treat. A new study in Animal Cognition found that dogs interacted with robots similar to how they would with humans if those robots seemed 'social'. The researchers conducted their experiment by having a robot point out hidden food to a dog and measuring their reactions to the robots directions.

As described in the study, the robot looked like a 'piece of gym equipment with a white gloved hand attached to it'.

In one instance, the robot would act 'asocially' by beeping to communicate with the dog. But the dogs were better able to find the hidden food when the robot had a human face on it's monitor, and acted 'socially'.

During the experiment with the social robot, the dog's owner would enter the room and shake the robot's hand and talk to it. Then the robot would speak the dog's name with it's pre-programmed human voice and point out where the food was.

Researchers found that in addition to being better able to find the hidden food, the dogs treated the social robots just like they were a strange human.

They sniffed it's gloved hands and spent more time 'gazing' at it's monitor face.