



ISLAMABAD : Energy expert Dr. Pervez Amir has said that Gomal Zam Dam will provide benefit to the people of South Waziristan Agency. He added that the dam would reduce load- shedding and poverty in agency. He stated that it would also protect surrounding areas from flash floods and would also supply irrigation water to around 77,000 hectares of farmland. Pakistan need to develop hydle, wind and thermal energy projects which would eliminate energy crisis faced by the country.

To a question, he said Prime Minister visit to Turkey is quite important because it will further boost cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed hope that a number of projects would be launched in Pakistan soon.