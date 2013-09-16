SADIQABAD: A PPP Punjab leader said that the first 100-day tenure of the present government had proved to be bad for the country and the nation.

“On one hand, the government had further made the nation Rs6 billion indebted to the International Monetary Fund and on the other hand it had increased dearness exorbitantly in the country and made the poor’s lives more miserable.

The rulers instead of providing the people with relief are adding to their problems,” he said.

He maintained that the rulers had brought a storm of dearness in the country by increasing prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products thereby hurting the people’s power of purchase. He appealed to the public to give vent to their anger by casting their votes against the ruling party’s candidates in the upcoming local government elections.–STAFF REPORTER

The PPP leader was of the view that the PML-N had decided to hold local government polls on non-parties basis just to avoid defeat in the elections and also to remain save from the public wrath but the people would not get deceived from the rulers now.

He also said that the present rulers have completely failed while the voters were regretting their decision to vote for the PML-N in the general elections. He said that the PPP was all set for the local bodies elections. He added that his party would field candidates in all the union councils of Rahim Yar Khan district. He also hoped that all the PPP candidates would win the elections.