LAHORE - At least 51,974 policemen will be deployed on security duties across the Punjab province to maintain peace on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. The police will utilise 126 walkthrough gates and 1093 CCTV cameras besides 9651 metal-detectors at sensitive and big gatherings during Eid prayers. The decision to this effect was taken during the Regional Police Officers’ conference held through video-link under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. NAP implementation, security of Chinese nationals and religious places was reviewed in-detail during the parley.

The IGP was informed that during the last eight months at least 29093 search operations were conducted and 4535 cases were registered against the violators under foreign act and 13/20/65 etc.

Similarly, 2076 cases were registered on display of arms and 4901 cases were registered and 5349 persons were arrested on violation of sound system (regulation) ordinance 2015. On violation of prohibition of expressing matters on walls, at least 1038 cases were registered and 1008 persons were caught during action. Also, 5741 cases were registered on violation of temporary residents’ ordinance 2015 and on violation of hate material at least 511 cases were registered and 535 persons arrested during the same period.