COLOMBO:- Sri Lankan police Friday found the body of a 24-year-old British journalist, Paul McClean, who is suspected to have been killed by a crocodile. Divers found McClean’s corpse in the mud of a lagoon in the coastal village of Panama, 360 kilometres (225 miles) east of the capital Colombo by road, a police spokesman said. “There were six or seven wounds on his right leg,” a police official told AFP. “The body was stuck in mud at about the same place where he was seen last by some others who were with him.” A crocodile is believed to have dragged McClean away on Thursday afternoon, the officer said.